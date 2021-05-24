BTS pop-up store to open in Manila on May 29

MANILA — K-pop superstars BTS will open a pop-up store in Manila where fans can buy the boy band's official merchandise, the group's agency said late Sunday.

BTS Pop-up: Map of the Soul will open in the Philippine capital on May 29 and run until August 29, according to a post on one of HYBE Corp.'s Twitter accounts.

The pop-up store is inspired by BTS' studio album, "Map of the Soul: 7," released in February 2020.

HYBE also announced that it would open BTS Pop-up: Map of the Soul in Bangkok, Thailand and Taipei, Taiwan, while BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS would have a showcase in Singapore.

Just last month, the management of SM Megamall posted a photo of a vacant space in the shopping center that showed the BTS logo, prompting fans to speculate that the pop-up store would open there.

On Monday, the 7-piece act won in all 4 categories that it was nominated in at the Billboard Music Awards.

Last week, the band dropped its latest single "Butter," which, according to Yonhap News Agency, topped more than 100 regional iTunes chart.

