'Something Dynamite': BTS logo appears at SM Megamall

The logo of South Korean boy band BTS appears at an unused shop space at SM Megamall. Photo from SM Megamall's Facebook page

MANILA — A vacant space at SM Megamall bore the logo of South Korean boy band BTS, photos showed Thursday, prompting fans to speculate that a "pop-up store" would open at the mall.

SM Megamall posted the photos on its official Facebook page, showing the vacant space located beside the H&M store with the BTS logo.

"Hi ARMY! Something Dynamite is opening soon at SM Megamall," the mall wrote in the caption, addressing BTS' fans and mentioning the group's hit 2020 single.

Fans on social media speculate that a pop-up store would occupy the space but SM has yet to confirm this as of writing.

The Grammy-nominated idol group recently partnered with Smart Communications for the latter's "Live Your Passion with Purpose" campaign, which aims to inspire the Filipino youth to pursue their passions.

