BTS wants to visit the Philippines again

Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a news conference promoting their new album "BE(Deluxe Edition)" in Seoul, South Korea, November 20, 2020. Heo Ran, Reuters.

MANILA — The members of South Korean pop group BTS thanked their Filipino fans for their continued support, saying they would like to return to the Philippines to "hear the cheers" of ARMYs.

In a recorded interview shown Thursday at the launch of the group's commercial for Smart Communications, the BTS members said they would like to visit the country again to be reunited with their Filipino fans.

"I'd like to visit again as soon as possible to hear the cheers of ARMY in the Philippines," RM, also the group's leader, said.

"I heard that there are a lot of ARMY in the Philippines, I'd like to see you as soon as possible," said V.

"Yes, I'm very grateful to all the ARMY who support us from far away," the youngest member Jungkook added.

RM recounted how the septet frequently visited the Philippines for their tours.

"I think we always went to the Philippines once a year during our tour and a lot of fans are waiting and supporting us even with a hot weather," he said.

"Philippines can't be left out for Southeast Asia tour. [Filipino] food is also delicious," said J-Hope.

Addressing fans, Jimin said, "We know very well that you are always sending us messages through social media."

"You are also doing various activities such as uploading videos that cover our songs or dances," he said.

In the same interview, Jin said he would like to go on vacation in the country.

"[The] Philippines is a great country and I really want to go there as a vacation spot," he said.

Rapper and songwriter Suga, meanwhile, shared that he occasionally watches Philippine basketball.

"They (Filipinos) really love basketball," Suga said, responding to RM who questioned in jest if he actually watched the sport.

"I enjoy watching it these days," Suga added.

The group last visited Manila in May 2017 as part of its "Wings" tour.

The Grammy-nominated group recently partnered with Smart Communications for the company's "Live Your Passion With Purpose" campaign.

Smart executives have said the company planned to hold a virtual event with BTS but it was not immediately possible because of the group's busy schedule.

Countries have banned in-person events and restricted international travels since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: