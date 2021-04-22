Smart drops campaign video starring BTS

Global pop icon BTS is the latest endorsers of Smart Communications Inc. Photo from Smart

MANILA -- (UPDATE) Smart Communications unveiled Thursday the highly anticipated commercial for its campaign headlined by international pop sensation BTS.

PLDT's wireless unit tapped the Grammy-nominated South Korean group for its "Live Your Passion with Purpose" campaign, which aims to inspire the Filipino youth to pursue their passions.

The video, shot in South Korea's capital Seoul at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, is set to two of BTS' most recent hits "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On," an apt choice as both songs offer messages of encouragement to listeners during challenging times."

Watch more in iWantTFC

The commercial also showed the BTS members walking up and down various sets of stairs, which Jane Basas, senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business at Smart, said represents the "challenges we overcome in our lives."

"That's what we want our audience to do. Embrace their passions and believe that with hard work, with resilience, with grit, that they can do it," she said at the virtual launch of the commercial.

Miriam Choa, head of Smart Prepaid Marketing, said the communications company would also release photocards of the BTS members.

A microsite containing exclusive BTS content was also launched for the campaign.

Choa said Smart also plans to hold a virtual show for BTS but such event was not immediately possible because the group's "schedule is just fully booked."

"It's something we would like to work on but not just so soon," she said.

The septet last visited Manila in May 2017 for its "Wings" tour.

The Smart deal is the latest of several brand campaigns for BTS, which also recently partnered with global fast food chain McDonald's for a special meal.

BTS — composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Taehyun — debuted in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment, which was recently renamed to HYBE Corporation.

Over the years, the group, noted for its songs which deal with youth issues and contain positive messages, worked its way up to become a globally recognized musical act with legions of fans.