BTS lands slew of advertising ventures

BTS arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in this January 26, 2020 file photo. Mike Blake, Reuters

This summer when you head to McDonald’s, you might be able to order a special BTS meal.

On Monday, the fast food chain announced BTS as its next celebrity partners, the latest entertainers to partner with the restaurant brand for their “Famous Orders” programme which has previously featured orders inspired by rapper Travis Scott and reggaeton singer J Balvin.

The campaign launches on May 26 in many countries, including the United States, and comes to Hong Kong on June 3.

Announced by McDonald’s with BTS’s door logo crafted out of fries, the BTS Meal will include a 10-piece order of chicken nuggets, fries, a medium Coke, and sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces, both of which were inspired by recipes launched in South Korean McDonald’s.

The members of BTS are highly sought-after as brand ambassadors and frequently partner with high-profile brands ranging from Starbucks to Formula E. The group has also collaborated with Hong Kong-based phone accessory brand Casetify.

The BTS Meal news is the latest of several high-profile brand campaigns announced by the South Korean superstar act over the past few days. Last week, they were revealed to be the latest stars to promote the Korean beer Kloud, produced by the Lotte Chilsung drink company.

Also this week, BTS appeared in a new video released for Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Mother’s Day-oriented “Make Mom Epic” campaign. Last year, BTS teamed up with the tech company to release a specially themed S20+ edition and headphones.

In related news, South Korean news outlets report that BTS will be releasing new music in May. The band’s company, Big Hit Music, has yet to confirm the reports.

