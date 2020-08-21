BTS makes YouTube history with launch of all-English single 'Dynamite'

(UPDATED) It appears BTS has broken the record for the biggest music video premiere in YouTube history.

This, after their new single "Dynamite" this Thursday attracted more than 3 million concurrent viewers on the site, with some reports even pegging the live count at 4 million people.

There are no official numbers just quite yet, but it seems certain that BTS will be break the record recently awarded to K-pop girl group Blackpink for the song, "How You Like That" (1.66 million).

It's also likely that BTS will reclaim the record for most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, with "Dynamite" already having 42 million after just 6 hours. They previously held it with "Boy With Luv," before "How You Like That" surpassed them with 86.3 million views.

"Dynamite" is BTS's first single off their much-anticipated new album, expected to be released later this year.

The disco track features upbeat, positive lyrics, and is BTS's first fully English song. You can check out the full music vide below: