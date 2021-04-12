BTS hits 1 billion views for 'Dynamite' music video on YouTube

Watch more in iWantTFC

Same song, new record. BTS's hit track "Dynamite" once again makes history after views for its music video surpassed the 1-billion mark, seven months after its release -- making it the fastest Korean group to achieve a feat.

"Dynamite" is the third music video to achieve the milestone after "DNA" and “Boy with Luv."

The music video for the group's first English single presently holds the record for the biggest first-day debut as well as the fastest to go viral after generating 101.1 million views on YouTube within 24 hours.

It also holds the record for most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres after tallying over 2 million viewers, the Guinness World Records confirmed.

According to Billboard, the song also recently smashed the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on their Digital Song Sales chart, "as it posts an 18th frame at the summit (on the chart dated April 10)."

BTS also made history as the first K-pop act to compete at the Grammy Awards after "Dynamite" was nominated for the category best pop duo/group performance.

