BTS wins Top Social Artist Award at BBMA for 5th consecutive year

MANILA - For the fifth consecutive year, South Korean boyband BTS has once again clinched the Top Social Artist award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMA).

From 2011 to 2016, Canadian superstar Justin Bieber took home the award, but that streak was broken with the entry of BTS, which has been the consistent winner since 2017 until 2020.

BTS bested in that category its fellow nominees including the Philippines’ very own P-pop group SB19, South Korea’s Blackpink and Seventeen and US pop star Ariana Grande.

Launched in 2011, the Top Social Artist category fields nominees based on major fan interactions, like music streaming and social engagement.

The voting for the said category concluded on May 21 and BTS was announced as the winner only on Monday morning (Manila time) during the BBMA show held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Aside from the fan-voted Top Social Artist Award, BTS also took home the Top Selling Song award for "Dynamite," Top Song Sales Artist award and the Top Duo/Group award.