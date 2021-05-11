Voting is on: PH’s SB19 up against K-pop supergroups to become #BBMAsTopSocial artist

SB19 is the first Filipino act or artist to be nominated in the top social artist category of the Billboard Music Awards. Instagram: @officialsb19

MANILA — Having made history as the first Filipino act to be nominated in the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), the P-pop supergroup SB19 is poised for another historic feat, should it win the Top Social Artist award.

SB19, composed of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin, are in superstar company in the category.

They’re in the running for the prize alongside K-pop supergroups BTS and Blackpink, Seventeen also of South Korea, and US pop star Ariana Grande.

On Tuesday, the BBMA opened the online voting for Top Social Artist. Fans can vote for their pick by engaging with the award group’s official tweets, tweeting with the respective username of the nominees with the official hashtag, or by logging on to the awards website.

The voting period is until May 21.

Winners will be announced on May 23 during the BBMA show, to be streamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA.

“Let’s raise our flag together, Pilipinas!” SB19 said on Tuesday, with their massive fanbase, A’TIN, bringing hashtags supportive of the group to the trending list on Twitter.

Launched in 2011, the Top Social Artist category fields nominees based on major fan interactions, like music streaming and social engagement.

From 2011 to 2016, Canadian superstar Justin Bieber took home the award, but that streak was broken with the entry of BTS, which has been the consistent winner since 2017 until 2020.

