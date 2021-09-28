

MANILA - K-pop sensation BTS confirmed on Tuesday morning that they will be holding "Permission to Dance" concerts in Los Angeles this November and December.

BTS and Big Hit Music made the announcement through various social media platforms.

The “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” in LA will be held on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

"Hey ARMY, we are so excited to announce that later this year, BTS 'Permission to Dance on Stage' will be held in LA!" RM, the leader of the group, said in the video announcement.

This will be the first time that the Bangtan boys will be holding in-person concerts since the “2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final” concert held in Seoul, South Korea.

BTS members said that they had been itching to share the good news to all their fans.



Last September 15, Big Hit Music announced that the world's biggest boy band will be holding another online live-streaming event, “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE," on October 24.

The event will be the group's fourth virtual concert since the COVID-19 crisis upended the entertainment industry last year.