'I know my truth': Bea Gomez says she is pansexual

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez. Instagram/@beatriceluigigmz



MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez marked the end of Pride Month by addressing issues about her being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In an Instagram post, Gomez said she is proud to be the Philippines' first openly gay Miss Universe representative. But the beauty queen acknowledged that some people have been questioning this after she broke up with her long-time girlfriend and started dating a man.

Gomez stressed that she is still part of the community, revealing that she is pansexual.

"Yes I am with someone now who is from the opposite sex but that doesn't change who I am and what I stand for," she said.

"I am pansexual which means I have no regard for a person's gender, which technically makes me a bisexual as I can be with either sexes," she added.

Gomez went on to deny that she "claimed to be a member of the LGBTQIA+ community to hype up my reign in 2021."

She pointed out that she has been representing the community even before she tried pageantry, and that it would have been easier for her to "stay in the closet" to avoid bullying, discrimination, and harassment.

Gomez also noted that while she was open about her sexuality, it was social work and youth development that served as her main advocacy for her Miss Universe campaign.

"My management, advisers, and myself agreed that it should be my priority because even if people rally behind me as the 'gay, unconventional beauty queen,' that is not the only thing that defines me and my causes," she said.

"Most importantly, being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community has no bearing in judging Miss Universe candidates, hence the conclusion of my feat at Top 5," she added.

Gomez said that despite the criticisms, she will continue to stand with the LGBTQIA+ community, especially after seeing how her representation "paved the way for our young dreamers to be confident of themselves and for them to know that there is a place for them when they truly embrace their authentic selves."

"You can continue to judge me. I know my truth and I will continue to celebrate Pride Month every year and remember the wins that I've had along with the entire LGBTQIA+ community," she ended.