MANILA – Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and her longtime partner Kate Jagdon have broken up.

Jagdon made the confirmation in an Instagram Story she posted Tuesday morning, saying this will be the last time she will address the issue.

“These past few weeks have been the most difficult time of my personal life. It was a conscious decision to keep quiet, after all this is a personal matter and I chose my privacy above everything else,” she said.

“I don't want to say anything more that fits anyone's situation. This statement will be short before rumors and falsifications get out of hand. Bea and I have parted ways. I am simply taking this step to move forward and go on with my life. Nothing more,” she added.

Jagdon then thanked her family and friends for supporting her during this difficult time.

To end her post, Jagdon said: “We all go forward with love and respect and I wish Bea the best of luck in her journey.”

Back in August, Gomez said she and Jagdon “have been together for six years, going seven in a few months.”

Gomez, 26, has been vocal about being a member of the LGBT community since last year, when she won in Binibining Cebu.

Gomez will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.