MANILA -- One of the candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2021 made waves online after proudly highlighting her same-sex relationship in one of the pageant's virtual challenges.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City placed sixth in the interview challenge, where she was asked to introduce herself before answering two other questions.

In her introduction, Gomez talked about her love for sports and other hobbies, saying she usually does these things with her girlfriend of six years.

"I do most of these things with my girlfriend, Kate. We've been together for six years, going seven in a few months," she said.

The beauty queen went on to share that she and her girlfriend have adopted a cat during the pandemic.

"At the height of the pandemic last year, we adopted a pusang Pinoy and we named him after a chocolate bar. His name is Twix and I'm very obsessed with my cat," she said.

Gomez's interview.

Gomez, 26, has been vocal about being a member of the LGBT community since last year, when she won in Binibining Cebu.

During the question-and-answer round of the pageant, she said being true to herself is what makes her beautiful.

"I guess what makes me beautiful is my bravery and being true to myself. To tell you guys, honestly, I have a girlfriend. I have tattoos, and I am proud of my imperfections. I guess that is what makes me beautiful," she said, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

Aside from being in the Top 7 of the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 interview segment, Gomez was also the judges' pick in the pageant's introduction challenge.

From the current Top 50, only 30 candidates will get to compete on stage for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown on September 25.

The winner of this year's pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe, which is set in Israel in December.

