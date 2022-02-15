Bea Gomez shares photo with Valentine date

MANILA – Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez took to social media to share how she spent her Valentine’s Day.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Gomez shared a photo of herself with her date.

“Valentine’s Day,” she simply wrote in the caption accompanied by a black heart emoji.

While she did not name who her date was, Gomez tagged musician John Odin in a different picture of them from the same day which she shared via Instagram Stories.

Odin likewise re-shared Gomez’s posts in his own account.

It was only in November when Gomez’s former partner Kate Jagdon confirmed that they had broken up.

Gomez, who has been vocal about being a member of the LGBT community, was in a relationship with Jagdon more than six years.