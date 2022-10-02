MANILA - Beatrice Gomez took a trip down memory lane on the first anniversary of her triumph in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 on Friday.

“I can’t believe that it has only been a year since that joyous moment when Cebu City was called as Miss Universe Philippines 2021,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo along with the other queens following their coronation on Sept. 30, 2021.

Around this time last year, Gomez said she was only thinking of the Murphy’s Law which states that if anything could go wrong, it will.

“I can never mess up anything that’s meant for me and that’s when I finally freed myself from worries and just enjoyed the whole experience,” she said.

Little did she know, what was supposed to be just a thing off her bucket list became the biggest plot twist of her life.

Looking back at her journey, she said: “I would do it all over again with my sisters and friends at @themissuniverseph 2021 if I could.”

“Other than the Miss Universe experience in Israel this was definitely the biggest highlight of my 2021. I will forever cherish this memory and the people who were a part of this chapter in my life,” she said.

Gomez was the second Philippine representative to compete internationally at Miss Universe under the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization, after Rabiya Mateo.

She had an impressive top 5 finish in the Miss Universe pageant in December last year.

