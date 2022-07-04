Celebrity recipe: Judy Ann's Tinapa Rolls

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actress Judy Ann Santos on Monday shared her recipe for tinapa rolls on "Magandang Buhay."

According to Santos, her recipe is simple and budget-friendly.

"Sinimplihan ko lang kasi inisip ko, parang kung gusto mag-negosyo ng ating mga momshie na pwede nilang gawin sa bahay, hindi nila iiwan ang mga bagets at para bawas ang labor, walang renta, recipe na kayang-kaya niyong gawin, recipe na pwede niyong i-multiply at gawin ahead of time. Ito 'yung isa sa recipes na medyo sa panahon ngayon slightly kaya pa ng bulsa 'yung ingredients," Santos said.

Ingredients for Santos' tinapa rolls are smoked fish or tinapa, white onion, red bell pepper, water chestnut or singkamas, mayonnaise, cheese, pepper, salt, brown sugar, lumpia wrapper and cooking oil for frying.

They are best paired with aioli dip.

Santos is currently a guest co-host on the morning show, joining original hosts Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal.

Aside from being an actress, Santos is also known for her culinary skills. In 2016, her very first cookbook “Judy Ann’s Kitchen,” won an award in the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Santos is also considered as one of the most popular cooking vloggers in the country. As of writing, her YouTube channel "Judy Ann's Kitchen" has already 1.69 million subscribers.