MANILA – “Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.”

This was the playful statement Kylie Verzosa made on social media as she shared behind-the-scenes photos of a recent bridal fashion show she participated in.

During the glamorous event held over the weekend, the former Miss International modeled a bridal gown created by fashion designer Julianne Syjuco.

After expressing how much she loved the wedding dress Syjuco envisioned for her, Verzosa added in jest: "Groom na lang po kulang po, opo."

While she did not mention anyone in any of her posts, Verzosa's followers were quick to tag actor Jake Cuenca, who was the beauty queen's last boyfriend.

In April, Cuenca confirmed that he and Verzosa ended their 3-year relationship, breaking his silence on speculations about their relationship after a series of cryptic posts from them on social media.

"I'll hold on to all our precious memories together with so much value. This past 3 years of my life have certainly been the best. I say this with such a heavy heart but me and Kylie have decided to go our separate ways," the actor said.

According to Cuenca, they broke up without bitterness or anger to be able to look back on the good memories they created when they were still together.

Meanwhile, Verzosa admitted in the vlog of Vice Ganda that she still misses her former boyfriend.

"Akala ko siya na. Akala ko na hindi na ako magkakaroon ng heartbreak. Akala ko siya na. Saka nagmahalan kami. We loved each other," she shared.

"Sobrang happy kami sa relationship. At sobrang grateful ako sa relationship, sobra. Hindi ako in shock; pina-process ko po talaga. Process siya, hindi siya biglaan."