Actor Jake Cuenca confirmed on Saturday that he and beauty queen Kylie Verzosa have ended their 3-year relationship.

Cuenca took to Instagram to break his silence on ongoing speculations about their relationship after a series of cryptic posts from them on social media.

“I’ll hold on to all our precious memories together with so much value. This past 3 years of my life have certainly been the best. I say this with such a heavy heart but me and Kylie have decided to go our separate ways,” the actor said.

According to Cuenca, they broke up without bitterness or anger to be able to look back on the good memories they created when they were still together.

He also assured support for Verzosa and remained grateful that they have “finished” what they started.

“Certainly that’s what I will be holding on to. I will still be here to support you because in so many ways I feel a part of your journey and I will always pray for your success,” Cuenca said.

“I’m happy we were able to finish this chapter of our lives the same way we started it. Holding hands as friends.”

Cuenca added that he will always send love and positivity to his former partner.

“Know that you will always have a person in me who will always be proud of you. I’ll see you around Kylie.”

Early this week, Verzosa tweeted, “Broken” — which triggered speculation about her status with Cuenca.

This was followed by Verzosa breaking down in tears during a live episode of “It’s Showtime” as the topic of breaking up came up during a contestant’s interview.