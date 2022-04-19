Kylie Verzosa turns emotional during the Tuesday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Actress and beauty queen Kylie Verzosa broke down in tears as the topic of separation came up during the live episode of “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday.

Verzosa is one of the judges in the pageant segment “Showtime Sexy Babe” for the week, alongside Ruffa Gutierrez and Chie Filomeno.

The conversation about breakups happened during the interview portion with candidate Jannarose Campanero, who shared her personal experience.

Host Vice Ganda then surmised how those in relationships can differentiate between normal arguments and signs of an inevitable breakups. He asked his co-hosts Vhong Navarro and Ogie Alcasid for their take, and later nudged Verzosa to give her two cents.

Verzosa, however, couldn’t speak and instead covered her face. Unable to hold her emotions, Verzosa cried and kept saying “sorry.” This prompted Gutierrez and Filomeno, as well as Vice Ganda to give her a hug.

They opted not to ask Verzosa to explain. She did offer, “Na-touch lang ako.”

Verzosa is known to be in a relationship with actor Jake Cuenca for two and a half years now.

Their status, however, became the subject of speculation early this week following Verzosa’s cryptic tweet, only saying, “Broken.”

The two have so far made no direct comment on rumors surrounding their relationship.