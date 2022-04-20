MANILA — Actor Jake Cuenca shared on Wednesday a series of cryptic quotes, amid rumors surrounding his relationship with beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa.

Through Instagram Stories, Cuenca posted the following quotes:

“I wish I could wipe away your tears,” with a stock image of a woman crying

“Whatever someone you become, wherever you are in the world, I’m sending you love,” with a depiction of a man on a rooftop

“I will try to fix you,” with a band-aid in the background

Cuenca’s posts came after Verzosa was seen breaking down in tears during a live episode of “It’s Showtime” the day prior, as the topic of breaking up came up during a contestant’s interview.

Early this week, Verzosa had also tweeted, “Broken” — which triggered speculation about her status with Cuenca.

Verzosa and Cuenca are known to be in a relationship for two and a half years now.

The two have so far made no direct comment on rumors surrounding their relationship.

