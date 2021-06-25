CCP lights up in yellow as tribute to former president Noynoy Aquino

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has paused its Pride lighting event to honor former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, who passed away on Thursday.

Yellow lights now cloak the facade of the CCP Main Building as the center, along with its community of artists, creatives, and production staff, express their condolences to the Aquino family.

The color yellow, which symbolizes the country's fight for democracy in the '80s, has long been associated with the Aquinos.

CCP's tribute to Aquino will run until 10 p.m. on Friday, June 25. The Pride lighting will resume on Saturday and will conclude on June 30.

