CCP mourns passing of former president Noynoy Aquino, flags at half-mast

Handout

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) lowered its flags to half-mast on Thursday as it mourned the passing of Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

Aquino passed away at the age of 61, just five years after he stepped down from office.

In a statement, CCP said it "expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends" of Aquino.

"The Cultural Center of the Philippines and its community of artists, creatives, and production staff mourn with the nation in the passing of former President Benigno Simeon 'Noynoy' C. Aquino III," it said.

The center went on to cite Aquino's role in Philippine culture and the arts, such as the time he conferred the National Artist awards to nine Filipino individuals in 2016.

"It was also during his administration that the second edition of the CCP Encyclopedia of Philippine Art was green lighted," CCP added.

Related video: