The Pacman Collection is made up of 9,999 unique boxer NFTs. Screenshot from pacman.dog website



MANILA — Filipino boxing legend and Senator Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday launched his own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection in memory of his dog Pacman.

"I am excited to start my own NFT collection," Pacquiao announced in a Facebook post, attaching his NFT website pacman.dog.

The collection is made up of nearly 10,000 unique boxer NFTs "generated algorithmically from over 200 carefully hand-drawn attributes," according to the website.

Last Friday, Pacquiao on Facebook unveiled the first NFT of his “Pacman the Jack Russell” collection.

Jack Russell Terrier was the breed of Pacquiao's dog — named Pacman — that died at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after "a sudden freak accident."

On the website, a text can be read explaining how Pacquiao's dog-themed NFT collection came to life.

"One sunny afternoon after the accident, Manny and I were sitting in a quiet cafe when I casually introduced him to the idea of the Blockchain and all the wonderful things the technology can bring," it said.

"While elaborating on various technical details, I began to see Manny’s face suddenly start to glow ecstatically as if he’d been struck by some life-changing epiphany. “Does that mean… Pacman can be forever?” he stuttered with excitement. And so it came to be!"

For years, Pacman was a reliable running partner for Pacquiao during his training camps.

NFTs are digital items that can be bought and sold using this blockchain technology. But they are not fungible, making them a different type of asset.

Some Filipino personalities such as former "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner Myrtle Sarrosa, Nadine Lustre, and Heart Evangelista have also ventured into NFTs.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse

