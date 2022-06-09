MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner Myrtle Sarrosa revealed that she has spent big money on non-fungible tokens (NFT), or digital assets that are stored on the blockchain.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, Sarrosa said the NFTs she purchased are part of an upcoming video game called Metagods and amount to "seven digits."

"Nag-invest ako ng 7 digits sa mga NFT na lupa [sa Metagods]. Ilalabas pa lang 'yung game. Excited na ako doon," she said.

She said her parents, who have always been encouraging her to buy land as investments, were shocked when they found out about her recent purchase.

"Lagi nilang sinasabi sa akin, 'Myrts, mag-invest ka na lang sa lupa.' Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila, 'Sige, mag-iinvest ako sa lupa.' Pero 'yung binili kong lupa, sa game," she said.

Sarrosa said she used her earnings from recent acting stints to pay for her NFTs, and is optimistic about her returns.

Explaining how she would benefit from her purchase, she said: "'Yung binili kong lupa nandoon sa isang dungeon sa game... Sa dungeon na 'yon, may mga boss. So kung may players na pumatay sa boss na 'yon, kikita sila ng mga drops. 'Yung drops na 'yon could be a weapon, could be an armor."

"Tapos 'yung excess drops, pupunta sa owner ng land. Let's say 80% pupunta sa nakapatay sa boss, tapos 'yung excess drops pupunta sa land owners," she added.

According to Sarrosa, popular American YouTuber Mr. Beast has also invested in Metagods.

"Kaya ako, sina Mr. Beast, pumasok into investing into this game kasi naniniwala kami na eventually, kapag marami nang taong naglalaro ng game, kikita sila," she said. "Pero 'yung mga taong tulad ko na nag-invest into the game, kikita rin kasi part-owner kami into the game."

"Tapos anuman kitain nila, meron din kami percentage of what they earn."