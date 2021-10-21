

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista has been collaborating with local artists to create her first non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actress and painter said she is working with Filipino NFT artist Luis Buenaventura and Manila Philharmonic Orchestra composer Rodel Colmenar to bring her new works to life.

Explaining what NFTs are to her millions of followers, Evangelista said: "It's a new kind of digital art that is secured by blockchain technology and can take many digital forms including art, videos, and music."

"Basically, anything that can be stored digitally can be made into an NFT! These are really cool because they let a buyer prove that they are the true owner of a piece of art even if the art can be freely viewed by the public online," she added.

"It's such an interesting combination of art and technology that lets artists express themselves in a whole new way!"

Evangelista went on to announce that her first NFTs will be available at the OpenSea marketplace starting on November 4.

"Will be posting more information on how you can own one of these NFTs that are so special to me very soon!" she said.

NFTs have become popular over the past year as wealthy collectors turn to the digital market during the pandemic.

The digital object, which can be a drawing, piece of music, photo, or video, comes with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology.

