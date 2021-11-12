Nadine Lustre launches audio NFTs

Nadine Lustre has minted 1,031 copies of her single, "Wait for me." Handout

MANILA -- Nadine Lustre continues to expand her brand as she enters the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The actress and singer has launched her audio NFTs on the Enter.Audio platform, minting 1,031 copies of her single, "Wait for Me."

"My NFTs are now available," she said in an Instagram post, as she directed her 10.7 million followers to the page where they can buy her digital collectibles.

NFTs have become popular over the past year as wealthy collectors turn to the digital market during the pandemic.

The digital object, which can be a drawing, piece of music, photo, or video, comes with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology.

Aside from Lustre, actress and painter Heart Evangelista has also launched her own NFTs, but via the OpenSea Marketplace.