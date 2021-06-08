Catriona Gray now has 12 million Instagram followers

MANILA -- Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray now has 12 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Gray thanked all her followers for her latest social media achievement

"12 million? That's crazyyyy Thanks for following along with this adventure called life. Grateful for all of you!" she wrote in the caption.

As of writing, Gray have 12,007,631 followers on Instagram, making her one of the most-followed Filipino celebrities on the platform.

Just last month, Gray released her own version of "Raise Your Flag," a song inspired by a statement she made during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

"RYF" marks Gray's third music release since she kicked off her music career, following her advocacy anthem "We're In This Together" and her duet with Jay-R, "Angel of Mine."

This coming July 11, Gray is set to host the Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night alongside Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Cordoves.

Gray also announced that the competition will be going back to its home at Araneta Coliseum, instead of the previously considered New Frontier theater.

The Binibining Pilipinas coronation will air live on A2Z channel and the official Binibining Pilipinas YouTube page.

