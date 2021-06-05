Pageant first: Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves to host Bb. Bilipinas 2021

Photo from Catriona Gray's Instagram account

For the first time in history, the Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will feature an all-female hosting tandem as pageant alumnae Catriona Gray and Nicole Cordoves were tapped to lead the much-awaited event on July 11.

In a video uploaded on the Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page, Miss Universe 2018 Gray revealed that she will be hosting the event alongside Miss Grand International 2016 first runner up Cordoves.

The beauty queen also announced that the competition will be going back to its home at Araneta Coliseum, instead of the previously considered New Frontier theater.

“Join us as we watch 34 lovely and inspiring Binibinis in an evening of grace, glamor, and beauty. Watch them shine in the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 grand coronation night to be hosted by yours truly and Nicole Cordoves on July 11, 9:45 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum,” Gray said in a pre-taped speech.

On her Instagram account, Gray called her hosting tandem with Cordoves as a redefinition of pageantry.

“Pageantry Redefined. @binibiningnicolecordoves and I are your first all-female hosting tandem in herstory for #BinibiningPilipinas2021,” she said in the caption.

Cordoves, on the other hand, considered the move as a revolution in the local beauty pageant scene, which traditionally have male and female hosts.

Meanwhile, Miss Grand International 2021 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo will open next week’s prelims event highlighting a fiesta butterfly theme, said Binibining Pilipinas pageant designer Domz Ramos.

The prelims will be restricted to the production team and inner circle of Bb. Pilipinas Charities, which has set in place other health protocols and safeguards including the recent vaccination of candidates against COVID-19.

The Binibining Pilipinas coronation will air live on A2Z channel and the official Binibining Pilipinas YouTube page.



