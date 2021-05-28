Catriona Gray releases own version of 'Raise Your Flag'

MANILA -- Catriona Gray on Friday released her own version of "Raise Your Flag," a song inspired by a statement she made during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

The song, titled "RYF," is now available on Spotify and Apple Music. It features a slightly different arrangement from the original track performed by KZ Tandingan and Kritiko.

In an Instagram Stories post, Gray encouraged her fans to listen to her newest single.

"It's finally out," she said.

Composed by Trisha Denise and ABS-CBN Music's creative director Jonathan Manalo, "Raise Your Flag" was first performed at Gray's Miss Universe homecoming in March 2019.

"RYF" marks Gray's third music release since she kicked off her music career, following her advocacy anthem "We're In This Together" and her duet with Jay-R, "Angel of Mine."

