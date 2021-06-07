LOOK: Heart Evangelista joins Ferragamo campaign

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista continues to cement her style icon status as she joins the latest campaign of the Italian luxury brand Salvatore Ferragamo.

The actress is among the 25 personalities in Ferragamo's Silk Your Style campaign.

She joins the likes of video creator Seungju Han, entrepreneur Savina Chai, model Andrea Faccio, and style maven Dan Clemt, among others.

"Heart Evangelista is unwaveringly stylish with a classic Ferragamo foulard woven through her braid for a feminine flourish," the brand said on its social media pages.

Evangelista also re-posted her photo for Ferragamo, saying she is grateful to be part of the brand's latest campaign.

Evangelista has made a name for herself as a style icon after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

She had a two-year stint as the creative director of Kamiseta, which featured her artworks on the homegrown brand's clothes and accessories.

Last year, she launched her own brand of fashion and home items, Maison Love Marie.

