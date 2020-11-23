Heart Evangelista named one of world's top luxury influencers

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista happily announced over the weekend that she has been hailed by Forbes France as one of the top luxury influencers in the world.

The actress and vlogger posted a screenshot of the list, where she ranked 10th, on her Twitter page.

Italian fashion blogger and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni took the top spot, with the list also including American drag queen Aquaria.

"Thank you, Forbes France," Evangelista wrote.

Forbes France's lineup of most influential brands and personalities was published last July 2019, but Evangelista only recently discovered her inclusion in the list.

The results were based on an analysis tool by the French company Launchmetric.

Also in 2019, Evangelista was included in the prestigious "Vogue 100," the US-based magazine's list of people in the fashion world who have all excelled in their fields.

In August of the same year, she was dubbed as among the real "Crazy Rich Asians," after the movie, by Harper's Bazaar.

