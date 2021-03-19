Heart Evangelista's brand of fashion, home items now has its own website

MANILA -- It was last year when Heart Evangelista introduced Maison Love Marie, her own brand of home and fashion items.

The products, which showcase the craftsmanship of communities in Sorsogon province, were sold mainly via Instagram.

Fast forward to 2021, Maison Love Marie finally has its own shopping website, making it more convenient for customers to buy items designed and handpicked by the actress and local style icon.

"And we are now live! We're so excited to share that you can now conveniently shop our product offerings," read the post on the brand's Instagram page on Thursday.

The Maison Love Marie website features categories for bags, accessories, and new arrivals, as well as a section aptly called "Casa" for home items.

Evangelista has added her signature style to native materials, coming up with products such as octagon seashell placemats (P1,800 each), round checkered abaca trays (P3,800 each), coconut husk tassel baskets (P2,300 for a set of two), pili bracelets with turquoise beads and aquamarine crystals (P3,800 each), blue heart-shaped abaca bags (P2,000 each), and disco ball evening bags made with mother of pearl (P30,000 each).

Also available at the website are personal air purifiers featuring Evangelista's paintings at P4,000 each.

Maison Love Marie is based on Evangelista's real name, Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero.

Sorsogon is located in Bicol, a region known for its pili, buri, and abaca crafts. Evangelista's husband, Francis "Chiz" Escudero, is currently the governor of the province.

Related video: