‘Stress release’: JV Ejercito, PBA veterans share motorcycle diaries

Former Sen. JV Ejercito and PBA veteran LA Tenorio and KG Canaleta all have something in common.

Besides having initials for nicknames, the trio share the same passion for motorcycles. They also ride the same brand and the same model, and are part of the same motorcycle club: the Club9T.

They sat down for an online discussion with ABS-CBN's Jing Castaneda, sharing their two-wheel experiences.

"I've been riding the motorcycle for the past 5-6 years. Parang Naging release ito from all the stress the work," Ejercito said in an online interview.

"Iba pag nagmomotor ka kasi compared to a car, pag nagmomotor ka kasi every ride is an adventure. You can feel the wind, 'yung amoy . . . you can appreciate the surroundings more. Pati adrenaline rush. Kumpleto."

Former Senator JV Ejercito and his BMW GS1200. From Ejercito's Instagram page

Ejercito, who also owns a BMW GS1200 adventure bike, said riding motorcycles helps him to cope with tension, especially in politics.

"I have to be honest with youm nu'ng I didn't make it to the Senate last time malaking bagay itong riding," he revealed. "Hindi ako na-depress. Kahit papaano nagkaroon ako ng outlet."

For Canaleta, he initially tried out riding for convenience, saying dealing with city traffic can be tricky.

He also said he was a "solo rider" before joining Club9T.

"Pero solo rider lang ako dati na walang knowledge sa pagmomotor. Kaya nu'ng nakilala ko ang mga kagrupo ko ngayon, mas marami akong natutunan at masaya ako sa group ride," the 5-time PBA slam dunk champion said.

Canaleta acknowledged that mounting a motorcycle is not as safe as driving a car, but that's part of the thrill.

LA Tenorio and his BMW R90. From Tenorio's Instagram page

"Syempre may halong kaba. Pero ’pag nakasakay sa motorcycle hindi mo iisipin kasi enjoy ka. ’Wag mo nang isiping may mangyayari sa’yo baka mangyari nga," he said, emphasizing safety.

"Iniisip din namin ang family namin. ’Pag nag-ride kami s’yempre isipin namin ’yung mga nag-aantay sa amin sa bahay."

Tenorio, meanwhile, said he was able to appreciate various sights in the Philippines thanks to motorcycling.

The Barangay Ginebra playmaker has been enjoying motorcycle rides for two years now, touring the country whenever they get a break from the PBA.

Tenorio even established a motorcycle vlog with friends Zanjoe Marudo and Yubs Azarcon aimed to promote tourism and small businesses in the provinces.

"We're targeting small business, para makilala sila . . . Ang dami naming nakitang small business at mga lugar na pwedeng puntahan ng riders to promote tourism sa Pilipinas," Tenorio said.

KG Canaleta fits well in his BMW R90. from Canaleta's Instagram page

"Ang ganda ng Pilipinas. Doon lang namin nari-realize . . . Di mo na kailangang lumabas ng bansa para makakita ng magandang tanawin."

Ejercito said doing out-of-town rides has become a weekend activity for a majority of motorcycle riders these days.

The three, however, advised that it would be wise to ride in groups with more experienced riders.

"Bikes now are much, much safer than bikes before. Pero kailangan doble ingat pa rin kasi we're on two wheels kaya ride defensively and safely," Ejercito said.

"Kaya maganda sa grupo namin sa Club9T may mga kasama kaming mas experienced sa amin tinuturuan kami. They give us tips."

Tenorio agreed.

"Maganda rin nakasama kami sa group, iba pa ring may kasama kang beterano sa riding," he said.

" ’Yung katulad namin ni KG kailangan ng guidance mula sa matagal nang nagmomotor."