LOOK: Eula Valdez rides a big bike on the highway

Veteran actress Eula Valdez took to social media to share photos of herself riding a motorcycle on the highway.

The 52-year-old actress posted photos of her ride on her social media accounts. Valdez's bike is an expressway-legal Honda CB650R with a 649cc engine that's capable of speeds of over 200 kph.

On Facebook, the actress said she was amazed at how delivery riders could endure the heat out on the road while doing their jobs. She also advised her fans to keep hydrated while outdoors.

"Bilib ako sa mga delivery riders natin na whole day nasa kalsada, wow! Imention ko lang sa init na na experience ko kahapon, na nakihingi ako ng water sa Sucat toll gate nung kumukuha ako ng RFID, maraming salamat po. Hindi biro trabajo ninyo! Pwede kang mag pass out sa tindi ng init ng araw! Ingat po tayo at mag baon ng tubig! Humihilik daw ako kagabi. Nakakapagod kase!" she wrote.

Valdez first posted a photo of her on her motorcycle last May 11.

Valdez is part of Kapamilya series "Huwag Kang Mangamba".