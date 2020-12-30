James Yap, PBA rider friends join retired star Jun Limpot in Quezon trip

Before rejoining his family in Italy, James Yap took to the road together with other PBA stars in a motorcycle ride to Tiaong town, Quezon.

Former league MVP Yap is a member of the PBA Moto Club, a group of PBA basketball players — both active and retire — who share the love of big bikes and weekend rides.

Yap and co. headed to the Villa Escudero Plantations and Resort, where they met PBA legend Jun Limpot for a sumptuous lunch and quick swim.

Among the PBA riders who joined were former GlobalPort player Rico Maierhofer, retired San Miguel Beerman Yancy De Ocampo and San Miguel assistant coach Jorge Gallent.

They enjoyed the beautiful scenery and couldn't stop saying "amazing" to the camera. The group also did some rowing using some of the resort's rafts.

"Ang ganda pala dito. Amazing," said Yap.