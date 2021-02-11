WATCH: Ginebra’s Caguioa bonds with GF and their big bikes

While the PBA is on a break, Barangay Ginebra veteran Mark Caguioa recently spent some bonding time with fiancée Elle Hudson riding a pair of big bikes.

The pair took to the road for some adrenaline rush, while enjoying the deserted city streets.

Caguioa's Instagram post showed the former PBA MVP riding a sleek Husqvarna Nuda 900 R, while Hudson was seen throttling a BMW F 900 R.

"Our bonding time ❤️❤️ @elle.hudson," said the PBA star in the accompanying caption.

Caguioa, an avid biker, is a member of the PBA Moto Club composed mostly of basketball stars from the San Miguel Corp. teams.

They later joined SMC executive Alfrancis Chua, San Miguel Beer assistant coach Jorge Gallent and several others for a weekend ride in Tagaytay.

FROM THE ARCHIVES