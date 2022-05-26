MANILA – Actor and TV host Paolo Ballesteros on Wednesday went in full drag for the cover of Mega Magazine.

“Nagkakaroon ka ng power na kaya mong gawin ang kahit ano ’pag naka-drag, na parang on a normal day, maiilang kang gawin,” Ballesteros said in an Instagram post.

“The power of #drag goes beyond the wigs, clothing, onstage performances, and all that meets the eye.

“From conceptual #performances to stunning #makeup transformations, this beautiful form of #art has branched out from being a 16th-century #theatrical necessity and underground #LGBTQIA+ subculture to the global phenomenon it is today.”

Ballesteros has been rumored to be the host of the debut season of the local adaptation of the hit reality TV series "RuPaul's Drag Race."

It was earlier revealed that "Drag Race Philippines" will air on August 17 with the first ever "Untucked" segment from a local franchise.

The new trailer of the show confirmed rumors that “RuPual's Drag Race” Season 4 contestant Jiggly Caliente will serve as one of the judges.

Caliente is the third alumna of the show to judge his own franchise after Brooke Lynn Hytes for Canada and Nicky Doll for the upcoming French series.

"Drag Race Philippines" opened its auditions for its debut season last August. This will be the second franchise in Asia after "Drag Race Thailand."

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens such as Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens such as Jaja and Mocha Diva for Seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne and Stephanie Prince for Canada’s "Drag Race" Seasons 1 and 2, respectively.