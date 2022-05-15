'RuPaul's Drag Race' alumna Jiggly Caliente serves as a judge for 'Drag Race Philippines.' Screenshot from World of Wonder's Twitter account.

MANILA — American company World of Wonder announced Sunday that "Drag Race Philippines" is set to premiere on August 17 with new firsts in the international franchises.

The new trailer of the show confirmed rumors that 'RuPual's Drag Race' season 4 contestant Jiggly Caliente will serve as one of the judges.

Caliente is the third alumna of the show to judge their own franchise after Brooke Lynn Hytes for Canada and Nicky Doll for the upcoming French series.

WATCH: World of Wonder announces that Drag Race PH will premiere on August 17. Jiggly Caliente will serve as one of the judges. It was also revealed that the show will have its own Untucked, a behind the scene segment of the series. | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/m4RLV4T4Q4 — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) May 15, 2022

Fans observed that the voice introducing her will is Paolo Ballesteros who is speculated to be the main host of the show.

It was also revealed that this will be the first franchise to have its own 'Untucked' segment.

The 'Untucked' segment is the behind-the-scene part of the American franchise known for its raw and unfiltered drama between the drag contestants.

"Drag Race Philippines" opened its auditions for its debut season last August. This will be the second franchise in Asia after "Drag Race Thailand."

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne and Stephanie Prince for Canada’s "Drag Race" season 1 and 2, respectively.

