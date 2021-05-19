Amid Miss Universe controversy, Pia Wurtzbach reminds of pageant's role in uniting races

Pia Wurtzbach. Handout

MANILA -- Amid the outpouring of felicitations for the new Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico, Pia Wurtzbach gave a novel practical advise to the the 26-year-old model and software engineer.



“Many people may tell her ‘Live the moment’ but what I told her in my private message to her was ‘back up your files,'“ Wurtzbach said laughing at a virtual conference Wednesday launching her new endorsement.

“Make sure, save all your moments and memories and invest in good camera!" she added, recalling the time she lost several files of her images during her time.

The launch was another winning moment for Wurtzbach as she talked about her latest health campaign, The Art of Clean, using the natural coconut-based soap products of Dr. Coco. It’s basically a simple gesture of hand-washing that goes a long way in helping the coconut farming community of Palawan, particularly at this difficult time.

“In my heart, I always knew that we Filipinos are capable of producing excellent products,” she told ABS-CBN News. “I am proud to represent a proudly Filipino-made product of this quality. Magaling talaga tayong mga Pinoy.”



Wurtzbach is also grateful that she remains relevant at the Miss Universe pageant, six years after she won in 2015. She’s thankful, she said, that she can still work on new endorsements and other work and pursue advocacies. Also, her commentary and social media posts still resonate with pageant fans.

Unfortunately, however, some of her statements had been misunderstood, the latest case when supposed Vietnamese fans criticized her surprised observation that Vietnam has surpassed the Philippines in terms of online votes at Miss Universe.

Wurtzbach understands the online buzz. “This year’s Miss Universe was very intense. Halos lahat ng feelings natin nabibigyan ng meaning," she said, reminding the public about the creed and essence of the pageant. “We have to go back to the meaning of Miss Universe and that is togetherness, acceptance, unity in diversity. It should unite people!”

Wurtzback also took time to console Rabiya Mateo who made it as one of the top 21 semi-finalists.

“Take your time, I know what you feel, alam ko masakit but you’re not going through this alone," she said. “You are already a star and like the symbol of sun that you represent, you will shine even further.”

Related video: