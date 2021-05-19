For Miss Universe PH creative director, Miss Mexico is 'rightful winner' of pageant

MANILA -- Newly crowned Andrea Meza of Mexico has found a supporter in the creative director of Miss Universe Philippines (MUP).

Amid speculations by some pageant fans that Janick Maceta of Peru should have won the title, MUP's Jonas Gaffud heaped praise on Meza, saying she is the "rightful winner."

"Every day I saw her at the lobby of the Hard Rock Hotel and she was simply stunning. Very tall, imposing, and beautiful face talaga," he said. "The nice thing about her, effortless. She's the type who was having fun, nice aura and warm personality."

Gaffud went on to share his observations about Meza during the Miss Universe rehearsals.

"During the rehearsals, she was dancing and for every moment they had to do their steps all over again, she was all smiles and won't give up. Again, her aura was screaming: Effortless, I am beautiful and enjoying every moment," he said.

"Her final statement answer was also perfect. Congratulations... deserving winner," he ended.

Gaffud led the training and preparations of the Philippines' Miss Universe candidate, Rabiya Mateo, who finished in the Top 21.

In one of his previous posts, the MUP creative director said he believes Mateo would have been "a great contender for the crown" if she made it to the Top 10.

"However, it is not her destiny. So let us move on... On to greater things," he said.

Mateo, for her part, said she is "forever honored" to have been given the opportunity to represent the Philippines in Miss Universe.

