Miss Peru calls for respect as she congratulates Miss Mexico for winning Miss Universe

Amid the controversial result of the recently concluded Miss Universe pageant, Janick Maceta Del Castillo of Peru wrote winner Andrea Meza of Mexico a sweet congratulatory note as she denounced negative comments from netizens.

On her Instagram account, Del Castillo, who finished second runner-up, said she is thankful to be friends with Meza.

“What joy to have known you, you are a person who illuminates all around you, I love you very much and I will never forget the laughter we share and the moments we live,” she said Spanish.

The beauty queen also wished the new Miss Universe success in her reign, and assured Meza that she will remain her friend for life.

“I wish you every success in this new stage, may God accompany you, bless and protect you always, here you have a friend for all your life,” De Castillo added.

“Love you with all my heart, I'm so proud of you.”

Del Castillo also called for respect, as she urged her followers to just spread love and positivity.

“I’ll not accept any type of negative comments, we all deserve RESPECT. Let’s spread more love and positive messages,” she quipped.

Some pageant fans have expressed disappointment with the result of the pageant, claiming that Miss Peru was the rightful winner given her impressive answers during the question and answer portion of the top 5 finalists.

Radinela Chusheva, Bulgaria’s representative, went as far saying Mexico’s Meza was not deserving of the coveted title.

In a series of Instagram Stories updates on Monday, Chusheva said Canada’s Nova Stevens was the “best” and was more deserving.

Meza took home the crown, succeeding the previous winner from South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi.

Meanwhile, Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo finished in Top 21 but fell short in making it to the top 10 of the Miss Universe.

