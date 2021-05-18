Tea spilled: Miss Bulgaria questions Miss Mexico’s win, lists Rabiya as her favorite

Bulgaria’s Radinela Chusheva claims Mexico’s Andrea Meza is not deserving to be crowned Miss Universe, and considers the Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo as one of her personal favorites. Instagram: @radinela.chusheva, @andreamezamx, @rabiyamateo

Radinela Chusheva, Bulgaria’s representative in the just-concluded Miss Universe pageant, is not hiding her disappointment with the competition results, going as far saying Mexico’s Andrea Meza was not deserving of the coveted title.

In a series of Instagram Stories updates on Monday, Chusheva answered dozens of question from her followers, mostly pertaining to the finals night held in Hollywood, Florida.

Chusheva, an appointed representative of Bulgaria, did not make any placements in the international pageant.

The Philippines’ Rabiya Mateo, a top pick among pageant experts leading up to coronation day, settled for a top 21 finish.

Mateo’s early exit was not the only surprising turn of events on coronation day, at least for Filipinos who shared their reactions online. Pre-pageant frontrunners like the representatives of Thailand and Nepal, as well as the runner-up finish of the delegate from Peru, were similarly met with shock on social media.

Chusheva was more forthcoming with her dismay over the crowned winner, saying that Canada’s Nova Stevens was the “best” and was more deserving.

When one follower, who is supposedly from Mexico, told Chusheva the she would lose fans from there with her statement against their candidate, she answered, “Sorry not sorry!”

“I’m just telling you what I think! I [spent] more than 10 days with 73 girls! Still don’t know which one was Mexico,” Chusheva wrote.

She then agreed with one follower’s insinuation that Telemundo’s media partnership with Miss Universe had something to do with Miss Mexico’s triumph.

In a separate post, Chusheva also listed her favorites, aside from Miss Canada. Included were Mateo, and the delegates from Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Costa Rica.

Here are Chusheva’s statements, in images directly from her Instagram Stories:

