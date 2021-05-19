After Miss Universe stint, Rabiya Mateo plans to 'travel alone and explore US'

After finishing in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, Rabiya Mateo hopes to spend some solo time in the United States.

In an Instagram Stories update on Wednesday (Manila time), the Filipina beauty queen said she intends to "travel alone and explore US," as she shared a photo of her passport.

She did not give further details.

Screenshot from Instagram: @rabiyamateo

After ending her Miss Universe journey in the semi-finals, Mateo said she is "forever honored" to be given the opportunity to represent the Philippines in the pageant.

"It was such a beautiful moment to represent you, Philippines. I am forever honored to be part of the legacy, of our history," she said in an Instagram post.

Andrea Meza of Mexico won the 69th Miss Universe, which was held last May 16 (morning of May 17 in Manila) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

