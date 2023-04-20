Lea Salonga as Eponine in the 10th anniversary concert of 'Les Miserables' in 1995. Screenshot

Few stage performers can claim having essayed two major roles in one of the world's most popular musicals — and Lea Salonga is one of them.

The Tony-winning actress has played both Eponine and Fantine in different productions of "Les Miserables," the iconic musical based on the Victor Hugo novel.

She portrayed the love-lorn street waif Eponine, the first Asian to do so, in the Broadway staging starting in 1993. Salonga went on to play the tragic character of Fantine in 2007, also on Broadway.

The Filipino performer reprised both Eponine and Fantine in the musical's 10th and 25th anniversary concerts, respectively.

Having made her mark in the history of "Les Miserables," Salonga was fittingly dubbed a "Les Miz Legend" in a retrospective post on the musical's official pages on Thursday.

"Lea Salonga appreciation post," the production said in its description of a video compiling Salonga's performances as Eponine and Fantine in the anniversary concerts.

Eponine's and Fantine's respective memorable songs "On My Own" and "I Dreamed A Dream" have since become signature songs of Salonga, and staples of her concert repertoire.

Salonga, 52, remains active on stage, with her latest starring role in a musical, "Here Lies Love," set to run on Broadway later this year.

Aside from her expansive theater career, Salonga has also been inducted as a "Disney Legend," for being the singing voice of two Disney Princesses: Jasmine in "Aladdin" in 1992, and Mulan in the eponymous 1998 animated film.

