WATCH: Lea Salonga joins fellow Disney Legends in online fundraiser

Tony Award winner Lea Salonga reunited virtually with her fellow Disney Legends in an online fundraiser for members of the performing arts and entertainment industry who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salonga joined composer Alan Menken, and fellow performers Jodi Benson ("The Little Mermaid") and Paige O'Hara ("Beauty and the Beast") in "Stars in the House" hosted by drag queen Nina West.

During the show, Salonga talked about her beginnings in "Miss Saigon" and how she ended up being the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in "Aladdin" as well as the titular character of Mulan.

Praising her many achievements, West asked Salonga what she considers her most significant role, or "the greatest jewel in this really epic crown."

The Filipino singer and actress replied: "I don't know, it's difficult to name one thing. However, it's thanks to 'Miss Saigon' that everything else kind of tumbled one after another. But then I can also go back to 'Les Mis' (Les Miserables) because... of me choosing 'On My Own' to be my audition piece for 'Miss Saigon.'"

"Everything is kind of so closely connected to one another that it's really hard to pick any one thing that stands out in my career. So I'd rather just not," she continued. "I'll just look at the crown as a whole, as one big thing where every part is important, every jewel is important. So in my career, I think every step that I take comprises this thing for which I am eternally and forever be grateful to have."

During the online fundraiser, the Disney Legends were also asked about what this "legacy" meant to them.

Taking her turn, Salonga acknowledged the impact of Disney songs on children and their dreams.

"I remember being a kid listening to Ilene Woods singing 'A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes' and 'So This is Love.' And just hearing her voice and playing that over and over and over again.. then cut to 15 or so years later and getting to actually sing for a Disney princess," she said.

"I know that there's going to be a five-year-old out there somewhere who will be listening to us, singing the songs that we are so closely associated with our voices. And one day, she's going to turn into an actual Disney princess and record a song that will completely change her life," she added.

Salonga then expressed her gratitude to be "part of such an incredible group of people," which includes not only voice talents but also animators and other people that bring Disney characters to life.

"I'm thrilled to be spending the time with all of you and getting to tell stories and reminisce," she said.

Watch Salonga's interview starting at the 1:09:05 mark in the video below:

"Stars in the House" supports The Actors Fund, a US-based organization that provides a safety net for professionals in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio, and dance.

Salonga has shown support for The Actors Fund at least twice last year, appearing on Rosie O'Donnell's livestream and releasing a single titled "Dream Again."

In the Philippines, she has helped raise over P1 million for the benefit of COVID-19 frontliners.

