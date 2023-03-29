Lea Salonga toured the set for this year's run of "Here Lies Love" on Broadway.

The Tony Award winner joined the musical's scenic designer, David Korins, in a video released on YouTube on Tuesday.

The clip showed the immersive design of the set of "Here Lies Love," with both Salonga and Korins saying that all members of the audience will get a good view during the show.

Among the features planned for the musical are a performance catwalk, 360-degree lighting, and video screens.

"You can experience our show -- and it is an experience -- in four different ways, as directed by Alex Timbers, there will be no bad seat in the house," Salonga said.

"You can get floor tickets and be right in the middle of the action, or you can get floor-side seats, or the front or rear mezzanine. And there's also going to be a VIP lounge, an excellent choice for a premium group experience," she added. "And wheelchair access is available in all sections."

Salonga went on to invite the public to watch "Here Lies Love," which she described as "a Filipino story produced by and starring Filipinos."

Watch the tour of the set of the musical below:

Salonga earlier announced that she is joining the cast of "Here Lies Love," which will run starting in June.

The musical based on Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution had a world premiere in 2013.

