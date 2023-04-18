Composite photo of KBYN logo and New York Festival Bronze Medal

MANILA — ABS-CBN News' "KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan" has won a bronze medal under the Best Public Affairs Program category of the 2023 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

The announcement was made during the festival's Storytellers Gala held virtually on Wednesday.

The winning episode featured three inspiring stories that exemplified the indomitable Filipino spirit. These included the stories of three brothers with progressive and inexplicable disease living in the mountains of Tagkawayan, Quezon province. The disease rendered them immobile and the feature hosted by veteran broadcaster Noli "Kabayan" de Castro showed them tirelessly trying to eke out a living and go on with their lives.

The two other stories were of pickers of rotten vegetables in Divisoria, Manila's busy commercial district known for low-priced goods, and the life of Filipinos living in houses submerged in floodwaters.

"KBYN" is ABS-CBN News' first current affairs program since the pandemic and after the Kapamilya network lost its franchise in 2020.

The show premiered on April 10, 2022 and can be seen every Sunday at 5 p.m. on A2Z and on other ABS-CBN News platforms.

