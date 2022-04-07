National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario (left) and a cover of "Lugaw ni Leni, Pink Parol, KKK, Kakampink, Atbp." Handout

MANILA -- National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario has released an anthology inspired by Vice President Leni Robredo.

"Lugaw ni Leni, Pink Parol, KKK, Kakampink, Atbp" is a 220-page book which Almario co-edited with Aldrin Pentero.

It features poems, short stories, essays, prayers, musical compositions, and statements of support for Robredo, who is running for president in the May 2022 elections.

The anthology also features a 24-page colored insert of photos and images showing Robredo's journey as a leader and presidential candidate.

Almario said the recent outpouring of support from various sectors for Robredo is what prompted him to create the anthology.

"Tinawag ang kilusan na Himagsikang Rosas -- na para sa aking titig ay pagkilala sa halaga ng pagbabagong pangkultura at sa tungkulin ng mga alagad ng sining upang 'ipanalo ang Laban ni Leni,'" he said in a statement.

Over 75 Filipino artists have contributed works for the book, which was designed by Fidel Rillo, with cover illustrations by Mark Anthony Taduran and Kapitan Tambay.

It will be sold on the Facebook and Shopee pages of San Anselmo Publication Inc. after its launch on April 17, and soon in other bookstores.