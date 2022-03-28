MANILA -- Newly crowned Miss Eco International Kathleen Paton is using her platform to remind women to "tear down old misogynistic views."

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Filipina beauty queen shared a recent experience, saying it is something that women can relate to whenever they are with a man.

"A sales clerk only acknowledging the man when the transaction is between myself (woman) and the clerk," she said, not giving further details. "This has happened to me so many times in the past and presently... And honestly, enough is enough."

"Especially if you're a woman behind the sales desk. Come on, we women must lift each other up and tear down old misogynistic views. We have to do this for ourselves and our future daughters," she added.

Paton also reminded men to also do their part and "stand up for your woman or lady friend."

"Say, 'Hey, talk to her, not me.' Educate the uneducated, because enough is enough," she said.

"If you're a man and reading this, I hope you learned something. If you're a woman reading this, I hope you get the courage to stand up for yourself if it happens to you next time. If you've experienced this, I'm so sorry. I'm with you," she ended.

Paton returned home from Egypt last week after winning the country's second Miss Eco International crown.

During the final question and answer round of the pageant, she stressed the importance of using one's voice "to motivate other people to stand up what is right."

"I think that takes a lot of good moral compass," she said.