Kathleen Paton during the Q&A round. Screengrab from Miss Eco International's livestream

Kathleen Paton talked about water pollution during the question and answer round of Miss Eco International in Egypt on Thursday (Friday in the Philippines).

The Filipina beauty queen and the rest of the Top 10 finalists were asked to deliver a statement on different topics such as fast fashion, mass production, and body shaming.

Below is the transcript of Paton's Q&A segment:

"Water pollution is a huge issue in the Philippines. A lot of Filipinos actually don't have access to clean drinking water. And I believe it is a right for every single human being, especially to my [fellow] Filipinos, to have access to clean water.

"Therefore I aim to work with a company called 100 for All to give free access to water by giving out water filtration systems not just to one family, but to the whole community."

Paton is aiming for the Philippines' second Miss Eco International crown, after Cynthia Thomalla in 2018.